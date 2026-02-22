TYWYN Bryncrug’s MMP Central Wales North title hopes took a hit on Saturday as they fell 3–1 to Four Crosses. The result leaves Tywyn four points behind leaders Carno, with both sides now having played 15 matches.
Played at Latham Park, the Crosses struck first when Lewis Birch opened the scoring on the half hour, a lead they carried into the break.
Tywyn, arriving on the back of a five‑match league winning run, responded quickly after the restart. Aaron Rodgers levelled five minutes into the second half, giving the visitors renewed momentum, but the hosts replied almost immediately through Isaac Dawson.
The contest remained finely balanced until the closing stages, when Reuben Coslett‑Hughes restored the Crosses’ two‑goal cushion to seal the points.
A minute’s silence was held before kick-off in memory of former Tywyn player Andrew Kelsey.
The club posted: “Tywyn Bryncrug FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Andrew Kelsey, father of our player Sam Kelsey.
“Andrew was a former player and a valued committee member, as well as an avid supporter of the club.
“A familiar and well-respected figure around the ground, he was loved by all who knew him and his presence will be greatly missed.
“Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to Sam and the entire family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Elsewhere, Dyffryn Banw claimed a 4–1 home win over Llanfyllin Town despite falling behind early. Alex Siddi put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes, but Kyffin Morgan equalised midway through the first half to steady Banw’s rhythm.
After the break, the hosts took full control. Morgan struck again on 52 minutes before turning provider, setting up substitute Rowan Chapman and then Gruff Davies to complete a dominant second‑half display at Cae Morfa.
