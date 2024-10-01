BONT FC, who fielded a very young side, registered a remarkable 9-0 win at Penybont United in the Central Wales League South on Saturday.
They have been in a rich vein of goalscoring form in the league of late, their latest win coming on the heels of a 5-0 win against Rhayader Town and 7-0 against Llanidloes Town Reserves.
The visitors were at it from the first whistle against Penybont and opened their account through William Evans in the 10th minute.
Gethin Williams Evans doubled their advantage midway through the half and fellow 18-year-old Mat Thomas gave them a three-goal buffer at the break.
Hungry for more, they continued to bomb forward at every opportunity in the second stanza and were rewarded with a stream of goals shared by two players as Garin Evans and Jordan Perry both notched hat-tricks to fight for the match ball.
Tregaron Turfs moved up to fourth in the table with an impressive display to see off visitors Penparcau 5-1.
Arky’s cause wasn’t helped when keeper Daniel Pritchard was sent for an early shower after just 20 minutes.
Credit to the 10 men, they took the lead through Gytis Pivnickas on the half hour but the Turfs’ response was almost immediate as Liam Jones drew them level moments later quickly followed by a second goal by Joshua Taylor.
In a game that had a bit of everything, Tregaron were reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when Gethin Jones was red carded with Arky down to 9 men when Liam Lewis was also sent off before the break.
The hosts made their numerical advantage count after the break with goals by Jac Hockenhull, Josh Davies and Shon Morgan.
Goals by Bleddyn Jones and 16-year-old substitute Jack Brown sealed Ffostrasol’s 3-0 win at Aberystwyth University whilst Bow Street Reserves lost out 2-1 at Caersws Development.
The damage was done in a lacklustre first half for the Magpies where, despite taking the lead through manager Tom Williams, Caersws scored twice in reply in quick succession through Samuel Barker and Jared Marks.
The hosts could have had another before the break but Steeet keeper Ryan Burr kept out Jake Jones’ penalty.
Goals by Callum Stead (2) and Taylor Wozencraft sealed Knighton Town’s 3-1 win at Machynlleth who hit back through Luois Roberts with Aidan Vince-Holt also missing a spot kick.