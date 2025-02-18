BONT’S rich vein of goalscoring form in the Central Wales League South continued with a 6-0 win against visitors Aberystwyth University on Saturday.
The victory kept them in second place five points clear of Penparcau but 20 points adrift of leaders Knighton Town whose scheduled fixture at Builth Wells Reserves was postponed.
Bont were dominant from the first whistle and were three goals to the good at the break thanks to Ethan Rees, William Evans, and Garin Evans.
And there was no let up for the students in the second half as Evans went on to complete his hat-trick to take his tally to 36 goals in the league this season. Gethin Williams-Evans also got on the scoresheet to cap a fine afternoon’s work for the home side.
Penparcau closed the gap back to two points on Bont with a 6-1 win against Llanidloes Town Reserves on Monday evening.
The Daffs took the lead through Joshua Peck before Harley Lawton equalised at the end of a pretty even first half.
It was one-way traffic after the break though Lawton bagging his brace, Matty Davies notching a hat-trick and substitute Gytis Pivnickas completing the scoring.
Ffostrasol, who could close the gap on leaders Knighton to nine points should they win their five games in hand, picked up another three points with a 3-1 win at Machynlleth.
Iolo Thomas and Tomos Rodgers gave Ffos a two-goal buffer at the break.
Iestyn Evans pulled one back for the battling hosts on 73 minutes but Daf Phillips sealed the win in the closing stages.
Tregaron Turfs are up to fifth following their 4-0 win against visitors Llanilar.
Cledan Davies and Joshua Taylor put them in the driving seat at the break and they surged further ahead in the second half, through Davies and Jac Hockenhull.