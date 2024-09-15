BOW Street Reserves secured their best result of the Central Wales League South season on Saturday when they took on current champions Penparcau.
The Magpies had the better of the opening 45 minutes at Cae Piod after taking the lead courtesy of a Joey Williams penalty midway through the half.
Their cause was aided when Neil Evans scored an own goal on the stroke of half time but Arky were right back in it after Matthew Davies made it 2-1 very early in the second half to bag his 13th goal of the campaign.
Both sides were playing with real purpose but the hosts sealed the win with a Jamie Whitney strike in the 77th minute to take the Magpies to third in the table, a point ahead of the visitors.
Knighton Town kept marching on with their eighth win in eight outing, netting six unanswered goals against Caersws Development in the process.
The visitors bossed the first half and took a three-goal cushion into the break through William Shaw and Sam Sainsbury (2).
The 18-year-old completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot just before the hour mark and Shaw improved his tally 10 minutes later.
Callum Stead made it 6-0 in the 75th minute to claim Knighton’s 32nd goal in eight league matches.
Bont were also amongst the goals, 5-0 winners against visitors Rhayader Town after another dominant first half performance with a couple of goals each by Dion Davies and Garin Evans.
The hosts eased off the gas in the second half with just the one goal scored by Evans for his hat-trick and 13th goal to match Penparcau player Davies’ return.
Playing on Friday evening, Penrhynoch Reserves took the bragging rights against their Llanidloes counterparts with another clinical display to run out 9-0 winners.
Taylor Watts was the home side’s tormentor in chief with a five-goal haul to take him to the top of the scoring charts on 13 goals with Davies and Evans – and it’s still only September.
Sion James, Harley Lawton, Cai Williams and Cai Thomas added to the Daffs’ misery.
Builth Wells beat visitors Penybont United by the odd goal in seven after a pulsating encounter at Lant Fields.
It was honours even at 1-1 at the end of the first half the Bulls’ Alexander Hicks cancelled out Alphie Stonefield’s early strike.
The hosts’ Dave Thomas then took over with a hat-trick, which included two penalties, to put the Bulls in charge.
Credit to Penybont, they rallied with substitute Louis Francis and Aled Williams reducing the deficit on 80 and 85 minutes.
It set up a thrilling finale as the visitors pushed for an unlikely point but Builth held out for the win.