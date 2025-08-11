FFOSTRASOL secured a huge result at Bont to move top of the pile in the MMP Central Wales League South.
Bont are one of the strongest team in the league but Ffos, who travelled with just 12 men due to unavailability, blew them away in the first half with goals by Bleddyn Jones and Steffan Evans (2).
The Park Pantyfedwen side showed why they will be a force again this season with a strong second half showing.
Gethin Williams-Evans reduced the deficit with 12 minutes remaining and gave the visitors something to worry about when he made it 3-2 in the closing stages but Ffos held on.
Lampeter also made it two wins out of two thanks to a late winner by Regan Jones on Friday evening.
Visitors Kerry Reserves led 1-0 at the break through Tommy Burlinson but the momentum swung Lampeter’s was when Llyr Jones equalised just after the hour mark.
An under strength Bow Street Reserves side suffered a tough day at the office but held their own for much of the game at Tregaron Turfs.
The Magpies eventually succumbed to Tregaron’s extra quality and physicality with second half goals by Ryan Davies, Ifan Jones and Rhun Garner.
Machynlleth kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win against visitors Llanidloes Town who took the lead, against the run of play, through Joseph Evans on 26 minutes having missed an earlier penalty.
Callum Humphreys restored parity with a 37th minute spot kick and bagged his brace before the break.
Mach controlled large parts of the second half and should have added to their tally.
Penrhyncoch Reserves notched their first win with an impressive second half display to see off Caersws Development 4-2.
Cai Williams gave the Roosters an early lead but the Bluebirds hit back through Jared Marks and Samuel Lewis to lead at the interval.
The hosts rallied in the second half with Williams, Liam Jaques and Cai Thomas sealing the three points.
Fixtures, 16 August: Caersws v Bont; Kerry Reserves v Ffostrasol; Lampeter v Penybont; Llanidloes v bow Street Reserves; Machynlleth v Aberystwyth Dev; Rhayader v Llanilar; Tregaron v Penrhyncoch Reserves.
