Landore II (108) lost to Aberystwyth (109-4) by 6 wkts
South Wales Association, Division 9
CLWB Criced Aberystwyth clinched the South Wales Cricket Association Division 9 title with a comprehensive victory over Landore 2nd XI on Saturday.
Aberystwyth travelled to Landore determined to get back to winning ways and gain the title-winning victory that had eluded them at Swansea the previous weekend.
The early stages of the match suggested that Aber were not going to be given an easy ride.
Landore won the toss and elected to bat fast on a flat wicket.
Opening batters Rico Pasquantonio and Ameer Ali then dug into to defy penetrating spells from Bryn Williams and Emlyn Mainwaring, who both bowled well without luck in the opening ten overs.
Aber were able to keep the run-rate under control but found wickets hard to come by as the Landore openers posted a fine half-century opening stand.
It wasn’t until the 19th over that Aber’s young leg-spinner, George Robson, struck to dismiss Pasquantonio LBW for 16.
At the drinks break Landore were 80-1 with the game very much in the balance.
Ted Jones (2-29) then broke the game open for Aber with two wickets in an over, including the crucial dismissal of the dangerous Ali, brilliantly caught on the boundary by Steff Roberts for a fine 49.
The breakthrough inspired a spectacular collapse. Robson struck again twice to finish with figures of 3-37, but it was the introduction of Jim Vaughan that saw the lower order crumble away. 80-1 at 20 overs became 108 all out off 29 overs as Vaughan took five wickets for just 3 runs in 4 overs.
With 5 bowling bonus points in the bag, Aber were already assured of the league title, but opening batter Iestyn Roberts ensured that the championship was clinched in the proper manner.
Landore’s bowlers fought bravely, especially Rhys Hope (2-23) but, well supported by Bryn Williams, Steffan Roberts and Uladzimir Miranovich,
Roberts struck a classy 54 not out off 63 balls with five boundaries. The winning runs were struck by Iwan Roberts (16*), as a father and son fifth wicket partnership saw Aberystwyth to a six-wicket victory.
Consecutive league titles in 2024 and 2025 have shown that Aberystwyth mean business as they seek to ascend the divisional structure of the South Wales leagues, and it has been a really pleasing mixture of junior talent and experienced players that have seen the club to 23 victories and just 1 loss in their first two seasons in the competition so far.
Everyone at the club would like to thank their main sponsor, CBW Property Management, for their generous support over the last two years which has been instrumental in the club’s on-field success.
