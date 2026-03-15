DESPITE the damp conditions at North Road on Friday evening, Lampeter Saints and Gwylanod Aberaeron deserve immense credit for delivering a high-intensity local derby, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
Seeking a positive response following a narrow defeat in their season opener, Aberaeron arrived in Lampeter with significant stakes on the line. Not only did this fixture double as a Llanelli and District Cup quarter-final, but a victory would also propel Y Gwylanod to the top of the league table.
Tactical discipline in testing conditions
The wet weather dictated a pragmatic approach. Aberaeron’s half-back pairing, Sion Evans and Matthew Harries, masterfully controlled the tempo, consistently pinning the Saints back into their own territory with disciplined tactical kicking and direct carries from both the forwards and backs.
While Y Gwylanod dominated the early exchanges, they were met with a resolute Lampeter defence.
It took until late in the first period for the deadlock to break, as the visitors’ captain and scrum-half burrowed over the line to claim the lead.
The Saints responded almost immediately; capitalising on a rare defensive lapse, the home pack drove over from close range to level the scores.
However, the momentum swung back to the visitors just before the whistle. Following a clinical series of phases, Sion Evans was on the end of the final pass to cross for his second, with Mathew Harries adding the conversion to ensure a 12–5 lead at the interval.
The half-time mood was unfortunately tempered by a serious knee injury to second-row Morgan Evans, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.
Second-half dominance
The second period mirrored the first, as the Aberaeron pack unleashed relentless waves of dominant carries. Though the Saints offered dogged resistance with a spirited defensive display, the pressure eventually told. A powerful catch-and-drive—bolstered by several backs lending their weight—saw hooker Ioan Evans break free to score near the uprights.
Harries’ successful conversion established a 14-point cushion that proved insurmountable. While Lampeter managed a deserved consolation effort at the death to secure a losing bonus point, the night belonged to the visitors.
A defining two months ahead
This 19–12 victory acts as a springboard for a potentially rewarding final two months of the season. In a fortnight’s time, both Aberaeron squads face Carmarthen Athletic in a crucial weekend:
● Y Gwylanod: A win would officially secure the league title.
● The First XV: A victory would solidify their place in the top two of Division 2 West of the WRU National League, paving the way for promotion to Division 1.
Regardless of those upcoming results, the coaching staff will be delighted that the entire squad has positioned both teams to compete for honours so late in the campaign.
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