ABERYSTWYTH Town supporters can now cast their votes for the 2025/26 Supporters' Player of the Season.
Fans are invited to have their say and recognise the player who has made the biggest impression throughout the campaign in Black and Green.
The award gives supporters the chance to celebrate the performances, commitment and moments that have stood out across the season.
Voting is now open online, with supporters able to submit their choice for one of our current squad.
For those attending matches at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue, there will also be an opportunity to vote in person. A physical ballot will be available at our home fixture against Afan Lido on Saturday, 28 March, allowing supporters at the ground to take part.
All votes carry equal weight, whether submitted online or via the physical ballot at the stadium.
The winner will be announced and presented with the award following our final home game of the season against Llantwit Major on Saturday, 4 April.
Make sure your voice is heard and help decide who will take home the Supporters Player of the Season award.
