IT was derby day at Cae Piod on Saturday as Bow Street Reserves entertained Penrhyncoch Reserves in the Central Wales League South with neither side wanting to lose after making a decent fist of life in Tier 4 so far.
With little to choose between the two teams on the day it ended goalless which was a fair result on the balance of play.
But there were plenty of goals to celebrate at Llanilar as they saw off visitors Llanidloes Town Reserves 11-0.
17-year-old substitute Steffan Gillies led the way with a hat-trick, with Guto Roberts, Harvey Matthews and Ryan Edwards all bagging braces and Thomas Haynes and Efan Wyn Jones completing the scoring
Penparcau made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 victory against visitors Rhayader Town thanks to a brace of goals by Gytis Pivnickas.
He changed the game, scoring within moments of coming off the bench on 54 minutes before making sure of the points with a late second.
Goals by Callum Shirt (2) and Bleddyn Wyn Jones secured Ffostrasol’s 3-1 win against visitors Tregaron Turfs who netted a late consolation by substitute Rhun Garner whilst Richard Meredith scored a late winner, the only goal of the game for Hay St Marys at Builth Wells Reserves.
Machynlleth produced a solid home display to beat a well-drilled Bont side 4-1.
The hosts were inspired by a man-of-the-match performance by Luke Holt who scored a screamer with Iestyn Evans, Calum Humpreys and Joe Green also chipping in.
Bont, who finished the game with 10 men after Williams Evans was handed a second caution with 10 minutes to go, hit back through Gethin Williams-Evans.
Fixtures, Saturday, 4 January: Presteigne St Andrews v Bow Street Reserves; Knighton Town v Rhayader Town; Llanidloes Town Reserves v Machynlleth; Penparcau v Ffostrasol; Tregaron Turfs v Builth Wells Reserves; Bont v Hay St Marys.