CALLUM Page turned on the style with a late winner to give Machynlleth the three points after an enthralling MMP Central Wales South five-goal encounter against Tregaron Turfs at the School Playing Fields.
There were only six minutes to go when the attacker fired past home keeper Barry Edwards for his 10th goal of the league campaign.
Page had given Mach the lead on 24 minutes with a calmly-taken penalty but they trailed at the break after Gethin Jones and Daniel Evans hit back for Turfs.
The visitors, who had shaped up as the better outfit on the day, equalised through Dillon Browne on 55 minutes.
Basement side Penybont United won their first game of the season at the 17th time of asking, 4-1 winners at Talgarth who also have just one win to their name.
It was honours even at the break after Kyle O’Shea’s 41st minute penalty cancelled out Paul McCambridge’s lead taker for Penybont four minutes earlier.
Ahphie Stonefield restored the visitors’ lead on the hour with Jack Duggan and Cian Bufton making sure of the points with two late goals.
Both sides finished the game with 10 men after Dan Bowen saw red for Talgarth on 90 minutes, quickly followed by Reiss Kinch for a second caution moments later.