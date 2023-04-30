MACHYNLLETH enjoyed a brilliant end to their season with a 7-1 demolition job of visitors Talgarth Town to make it seven games unbeaten.
The first half was a close affair with Mach having the edge through Calum Humphreys and Callum Page and Tom Francis netting for the visitors.
Mark Walsh scored at the wrong end to give the Maglonians a two-goal buffer moments into the second half and they cruised to victory from that point with Page going onto complete his hat-trick, and strikes by Dillon Browne and Mathew Halls.
Goals by Joshua Taylor and Liam Jones gave Tregaron Turfs a comeback win at Knighton Town who had taken the lead on 18 minutes courtesy of a Declan Beddoes penalty.
Aberystywth University made light work of their trip to Penybont United with five unanswered goals by Samuel Bithell (2), William Ludlow, Progress Iyinbor and Teddy Kell.