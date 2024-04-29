PENPARCAU can clinch the Central Wales South title when they head to Aberystwyth University tonight.
Arky need just three points from their remaining three games to be crowned champions and have a great chance against the students who have lost eight of their 12 league outings to date.
Penparcau, on the other hand, have just one defeat to blot their copybook when they lost 4-2 at Knighton Town back in January.
If they fail to pick up three points tonight they can make amends when they travel to Presteigne St Andrews on Saturday before they bring the curtain down on their season when Aberystwyth University visit Min-y-Ddol on Saturday, 11 May.
The club is appealing for supporters to turn up in their numbers to celebrate what could be a title-winning campaign.
Entry is £3 for adults with free hot dogs for children under 16. Kick off is at 2.30pm.