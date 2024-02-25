PENPARCAU produced a fantastic performance to run out 3-0 winners against mid-table Knighton Town and maintain their eight-point advantage at the top of the MMP Central Wales South table.
Arky shaped up as the betters side from the first whistle but they were made to wait for their breakthrough goal, 17-year-old substitute Ciaran Evans making an impact from the bench on 67 minutes.
Matthew Davies doubled their tally seven minutes later and the points were in the bag when Aaron Davies-Thomas added a late third.
Third-placed Tregaron Turfs also enjoyed a good day at the office with five unanswered goals against Aberystwyth University by Joshua Taylor (2), Rhun Garner, Ryan Davies, and Paul James.
The match was played at Park Avenue due to a waterlogged pitch at Tregaron.
Uni’s hopes of revenge from last week s 3-7 loss to the Turfs we’re quickly dismissed by a rampant Tregaron, 2-0 up at half time, Josh Taylor and Rhun Garner scoring for Turfs.
Ryan Davies’ quick thinking saw Turfs go 3-0 up direct from the kick off, spotting the keeper off his line and chipping in from 50 yards!
Paul James and Josh Taylor got the other two goals to seal their victory.
Turfs will be hoping their six-game winning run will be continued this Saturday with a very difficult League Cup Quarter final away to high flying Forden.
Machynlleth, in second place with a game in hand on Penparcau, also picked up three points but had a harder time of it with a 2-1 win at Penybont thanks to a couple of the in form Johan Auf Den Kap goals.
Owain Rowlands pulled one back in the second half for the hosts who were competitive throughout and could have taken something from the game.