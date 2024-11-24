WITH Builth Wells Reserves unable to field a team, Abreystwyth University stepped up to take on Penparcau at Min-y-Ddol in what turned out to be the only game played in the MMP Central Wales League South as Storm Bert took its toll.
Arky shaped up as much the better side on the day and the 5-0 win took them to fifth in the table with games in hand on some of the teams above them.
Goals by Liam Lewis and Kyle Chillery gave them the edge at the break with Mark Gornall and Michael Gornall (2) sealing win after the turnaround.
Fixtures, Saturday, 30 November: Bow Street Reserves v Ffostrasol; Aberystwyth University v Bont FC; Llanilar v Penybont United; Presteigne St Andrews v Llanidloes Town Reserves; Penparcau v Knighton Town; Builth Wells Resserves.
MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup: Penrhyncoch Reserves v Tregaron Turfs; Caersws Development v Hay St Marys; Trewern United v Waterloo Rovers.