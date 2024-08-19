TREGARON Turfs were the big winners of the weekend in the Central Wales League South as they hit double figures against a young Llanidloes Reserves side on Saturday.
It was easily the Turfs best performance this season and they were at it from the start with a seven-goal lead by the break thanks to Paul James, Josh Davies (2), Cledan Davies, Ryan Davies (2), and Jac Hockenhull.
And the hardly eased up in the second half with Hockenull bagging his brace, Ryan Davies netting another two to take his tally to four before, Joshua Taylor fired in number 11 with five minutes remaining.
A late goal by man of the match Liam Sully saw Machynlleth win by the odd goal in five at Penparcau.
Mach led 2-0 at the break through Sully and Calum Humphreys but Arky battled back with two early second half goals by Nathan Pemberthy and Jason Rees.
Leaders Ffostrasol won 5-1 against Caersws Development with goals by Cian Edwards (3), Dafydd Phillips and Bleddyn Jones.
A late goal by Gethin Williams-Evans sealed Bont’s 3-2 win against visitors Penrhyncoch Reserves.
Bont twice took the lead in the first half through Williams-Evans and Zachary Kent with Taylor Watts netting both of the Roosters’ replies.
Goals by Declan Beddoes (2) and Jack Weston gave Knighton a 3-1 lead at Rhayader Town after the hosts took the lead through Bradley Goodwin whilst Builth Wells Reserves were held 1-1 at Presteigne St Andrews.