BOW Street Reserves made it two wins on the bounce on Saturday as they continue to adjust to operating in the tier four MMP Central Wales League South.
The damage was done in the first half against Presteigne St Andews thanks to goals from Steff Davies, Iolo ap Dafydd and Joey Williams.
And it was job done at Cae Piod when Williams bagged his brace from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half.
Tregaron Turfs were comfortable 6-0 winners against Penybont and they spread the goals around with Cledan Davies, Joshua Taylor, Ryan Davies, Jac Hockenhull, Andrew Gilbert and Paul James all finding the back of the net.
Ffostrasol fired three unanswered goals past visitors Llanilar with Tomos Green, Craig Davies and substitute Cian Edwards getting the plaudits.
Machynlleth were also amongst the goals, 5-2 winners at Hay St Marys.
The led 4-1 at the break with a brace apiece for Calum Humphreys and Louis Roberts, Robert Snedden replying for the hosts.
Keigan Powell reduced the deficit in the 86th minute but there was still time for 19-year-old Humphreys to cap a fine team performance by completing his hat-trick in stoppage time.
Builth Wells Reserves recovered from conceding an early goal by Bont’s Garin Evans to run out 3-1 winners thanks to George Lloyd, Jack Hughes and David Thomas.