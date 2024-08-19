RADNOR Valley were in seventh heaven after they defeated Llanidloes Town 7-1 at The Bypass last Wednesday to record their first Lock Stock Ardal North East victory of the season.
Having drawn at Llandrindod Wells and lost on the road at Rhos Aelwyd, the Goats were hoping for a change of fortunes as they returned to home turf, where they welcomed a Daffs team rebuilding after last season’s relegation from JD Cymru North.
The New Radnor men started as they meant to go on, with Tom Edwards firing a 25 yard effort wide of goal in the second minute, before Joey Price twice going close from crosses on the right flank within the game’s opening 10 minutes.
However, the Goats' talisman found the back on the new with a curling 20 yard effort into the far corner of the net, after an 11th minute corner was taken quickly and caught out the Llanidloes Town defence.
The hosts went on to double their tally eight minutes later when that when Price was set free on goal and beat Marshall Jones with a crisp 25 yard drive.
Rees Morris had an opportunity to increase the New Radnor club’s lead in the 21st minute, after latching on to a long ball played forward, but was denied by an important save from Jones and Josh Traylor-Hall’s far post header from the subsequent corner was cleared off the line.
The Goats were now rampant as Clarke fired a low 24th minute effort wide of the far post before Joey Price’s 20 yard free-kick crashed into the defensive wall three minutes later.
The home team were rewarded for their dominance when Edwards curled home a low shot past Jones from the edge of the area to make it 3-0 after 31 minutes
Joey Price’s half volley from a 37th minute corner was blocked before Edwards struck a 25 yard effort straight at Jones five minutes later.
However, Edwards marked his final appearance for the Goats before transferring to Newtown, when he converted Traylor-Halll's 43rd minute pull back to double his personal tally and hand the Goats a commanding interval lead.
The Radnor Valley management team would have been pleasantly surprised by the half-time scoreline but probably happier with their charges performances during the opening 45 minutes.
For Llanidloes Town, it was always going to be tough to respond from trailing by four goals, but they did reduce the deficit two minutes after the resumption when Mason Jones fired a low 25 yard shot into the far corner after a short corner was taken quickly and caught the hosts by surprise.
The Goats responded two minutes later to regain their four-goal buffer when Joey Price ran on to a through ball and round Marshall Jones before completing his hat-trick.
Rees Morris was denied by Jones from Henry Shipley’s 54th minute pull back on the byline before Price added his fourth goal just two minutes when he waltzed his way through the penalty area before scoring past Jones from close-range.
The New Radnor club were now in rampant mood, as substitute Dale Richards tried his luck from 25 yards in the 64th minute, before Clarke increased the lead five minutes later when played through on goal to find the back of the net.
The Daffs created a rare goal scoring opportunity in the 70th minute but substitute Lorne Scane fired over at the far post from an inviting cross delivered from out on the right flank.
Joey Price came close to scoring his fifth goal of the evening within two minutes as he fired narrowly wide of the far post after driving into the penalty area. Clarke was played through on goal in the 76th minute but denied by a brave save from Jones at his feet before James Lewis drove into the penalty area three minutes later but could only find Jones with his ensuing effort.
Clarke came close to adding an eighth goal in stoppage time, when he was twice denied following a Matt Croose cross, but the Goats had done enough long before then to secure their maiden league win of the new season.