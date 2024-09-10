THE early pacesetters in the MMP Central Wales League South were in the mood for goals on Saturday.
Knighton Town made it seven wins in seven outings with a 4-0 win against visitors Builth Wells Reserves thanks to Callum Stead (2), Jack Weston and Ryan Jones.
Ffostrasol, in second place, also scored four as they saw off hosts Penybont, who took an early lead though Isaac Price.
Ffos hit back through Ifan Davies and Bleddyn Jones to take the lead at the break and made sure of the points in the second half with Davies bagging his brace and Luke Evans also getting on the scoresheet.
Penparcau improved their goal difference no end with a 9-1 win against Llanilar.
The Min-y-Ddol hosts were out of sight by half time with seven unanswered goals kick started by Callum Evans’ hat-trick in the opening 24 minutes.
Not to be outdone, Matthew Davies also fired in a hat-trick before the break with Lee Morgan also getting in on the goalscoring act.
Arky were reduced to 10 men on 52 minutes when Anthony Evans was red carded and Osian Simpson-Jones netted a consolation for the visitors moments later.
But Gytis Pivnickas made it 8-1 a minute later as the home side showed no mercy and Morgan rubbed salt in the wound when he bagged his brace with 15 minutes remaining.
Tregaron Turfs, who beat Llanidloes Reserves 11-0 earlier in the sesason, replicated the same scoreline against Presteigne St Andrews.
Josh Taylor, Paul Davies and Josh Davies made it a hat-trick of hat-tricks with Cledan Davies and Cerith Williams completing the scoring.
Bow Street Reserves picked up a useful three points on the road after a 4-2 victory at Hay St Marys, Tom Williams leading the way with a brace with Jamie Whitney also netting.
Bont FC also found their groove with seven unanswered goals against Llanildoes Reserves.
Goals by Garin Evans (2) and Dion Davies gave the home side a three-goal cushion at the break and they finished strongly with Evans netting another two to take his tally to 10 for the campaign with Jordan Perry and Jake Button also contributing.
Fixtures, 13 September: Llanidloes Reserves v Penrhyncoch Reserves; 14 September: Bont v Rhayader Town; Bow Street Reserves v Penparcau; Caersws Development v Knighton Town; Builth Wells Reserves v Penybont United.