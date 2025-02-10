KNIGHTON Town’s charge towards the Central Wales League South title continued with a 10-0 win on Saturday against a young Penybont side.
Luke Boundford led the way with a double hat-trick with Taylor Wozencraft, Alfie Stokes, Jack Hoyle and Declan Beddoes also on the scoresheet.
Second placed Bont were also amongst the goals, 9-4 winners at Presteigne St Andrews, who took an early two-goal lead through Jude Horton and Jamie Griffiths.
The league’s top scorer Garin Evans took his tally to 33 with a hat-trick, Eryl Evans bagged a brace with goals also by Ethan Rees, Gethin Evans, Jordan Perry and Sam Davies as Bont roared back.
Zesar Cakmak and Alfie Richarsdon Morris added to the hosts’ tally after the break.
Penparcau, in third place, saw off Penrhyncoch Reserves 4-1 at Cae Baker.
Harley Lawton led the way with a second half hat-trick for Arky after Ciaran Evans had given them the lead midway through the first half. Eddie Rhodes netted a consolation goal for the Roosters.
Goals by Callum Shirt (3), Dafydd Phillips (2), Tomos Rogers, Cian Edwards and an own goal sealed a comfortable 8-0 win for fourth placed Ffostrasol at Hay St Marys whilst Llanilar scored five unanswered goals at Llanidloes Town Reserves, Ioan Wyn Jones with a hat-trick supported by 17-year-old substitute Iwan Simpson-Jones and Ryan Edwards.
Aberystwyth University beat Bow Street Reserves 2-1 who took the lead through Lee Crumplet. Vincent Orford equalised for the students who went on to win.
Caersws Development beat Builth Wells Reserves 5-1.
Machynlleth are out of the Central Wales League Challenge Cup after losing a penalty shoot-out 4-1 at Trewern United. It was 2-2 at the of the 90, Warren Roberts and George Clifton scoring for the hosts and Iestyn Evans and Calum Humphreys replying for the Maglonians.