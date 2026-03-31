FELINFACH maintained their one‑point advantage at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One after securing a hard‑earned 3–2 victory over Crannog on Saturday.
Y Felin started brightly and controlled the opening stages, but had to wait until the 21st minute for the breakthrough. Rhys Williams combined neatly with Aled Davies before finishing smartly into the far corner. More chances followed, and their pressure was rewarded when Sion Evans doubled the lead with a composed finish.
Despite their dominance, Felinfach were frustrated not to be further ahead at the break — and the second half proved far more competitive.
Crannog pulled one back through Cai Edwards, raising the tension, but the hosts restored their cushion when Joe Jenkins produced another deft finish following a well‑worked move. Crannog struck again from a set piece, Samuel Dutnell pouncing to make it 3–2, but Felinfach showed resilience to close out another crucial three points in their title push.
Close behind in second, Crymych kept the pressure firmly on with a commanding 5–1 win against Llanboidy. Star striker Rhodri George was in irresistible form, scoring four times to take his league tally to an impressive 25 goals. Gethin Evans added Crymych’s fifth, while Frazer Wyatt scored the visitors’ consolation.
At Cae Steffan, St Dogmaels returned to league action in emphatic fashion, producing a dominant display to sweep aside Maesglas. Despite early heroics from visiting goalkeeper Callum Phillips, the breakthrough finally arrived on 30 minutes when Lewis Williams, later named Man of the Match, finished confidently after being set up by the lively Elliott Wigley.
That opener settled the Saints, who quickly took control. Jordan Owens made it 2–0 after latching onto a delicately chipped pass from Williams, before captain Adam Williams curled home a superb third following another Wigley assist.
St Dogmaels continued to press, and extended their lead when Louis Harding headed home after excellent wing play from Eddie Wigley, whose floated pass released Owens to provide the cross. Adam Williams then slotted home a penalty to make it 5–0, before Callum Davies added a sixth, finishing confidently from a Gwilym Rees pass.
Maesglas, to their credit, refused to fold and pulled one back through George Allerton, who capitalised on a defensive lapse. But the Saints had the final word, Adam Williams completing his hat‑trick when he reacted quickest to a deflected Luke Jones free-kick.
Elsewhere, Llechryd showcased their attacking firepower with a rampant 11–2 midweek victory over Pencader United as they continue to play catch‑up with four games in hand. The hosts moved the ball quickly and created chances at will in what became a superb all‑round team performance.
Osian James led the way with a hat‑trick, while George Lowry and Will Evans each grabbed doubles. Further goals from Owen Wilton, Dylan Davies, Ash Campbell and Cory Davies rounded off a dominant display. Despite the heavy scoreline, Pencader battled throughout and contributed to an entertaining contest.
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