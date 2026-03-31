CPD Llanilar and indeed the whole Llanilar community were deeply shocked by the sudden loss of Paul Wyn Jones.
Club president Patrick Loxdale said that Paul excelled in football and golf, coached selflessly, fundraised tirelessly, and served his community with generosity.
He said: “Paul came to Aberystwyth as a post graduate biology student many years ago. From there he was recruited by Tom Parry Edwards to play for Llanilar, and he never looked back.
“People remember a talented midfield player with an ability to score goals too. Club records confirm a career that started in 1995 and lasted until 2012, with over five hundred games played and 45 goals scored. That is some record!
“But Paul was also a talented golfer, and had competed at county level. Those that played with him recall his natural timing, whether kicking a football or striking a golf ball. He was a talented sportsman.
“When his football playing days were over Paul dedicated himself to coaching and managing. For years he has served the club in this capacity, bringing his sons up through the junior teams but also as a longstanding Reserve Team coach.
“His commitment was such that he passed up the opportunity to become First Team coach, out of loyalty to the youngsters. In typically selfless fashion, he put the development of young players ahead of personal ambition, dedicating himself to the success of the club.”
He added: “Running a community sports club isn’t easy and fundraising is critical. For many years CPD Llanilar has relied on our annual golf day as a major fund raising event. Paul organised this with no great fanfare or issues, year in year out. The funds that he raised have been critical to the success of the club.
“Once you have come to Ceredigion, there is a tendency to stay; and so it was with Paul Wyn. Following his studies he went on to work at IBERS. Perhaps more importantly he married Nia, a local Llanilar girl. It’s no great surprise that their sons, Ioan and Trystan are also dedicated CPD Llanilar players, and show the same commitment to the club as Paul has.
“In the village, Paul played a prominent role in the Falcon United Golf Society (occasionally misnamed!), running events including Christmas Carol singing. Over the years, the FUGS have raised a lot of money for local good causes including health care and education.
“Perhaps the greatest tribute to Paul comes from an ex-coach who said ‘he never had a bad word to say about anyone’.
“It is clear that Llanilar has lost a real character and a true gentleman who was willing to give so much of his time for others.
“The whole community will wish to join CPD Llanilar in extending our sincere condolences to Paul Wyn Jones’ family and friends, and especially to Nia, Ioan and Trystan.”
Paul was widely respected and a “much-loved member of the wider football community.”
Penparcau FC posted: “The club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Wyn Jones, a true stalwart and legend of Llanilar FC.
“Paul was a dedicated and loyal figure whose commitment, passion, and contribution to Llanilar over many years will never be forgotten.
“He was not only an important part of Llanilar fc but also a respected and much-loved member of the wider football community.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him at this difficult time. He will be greatly missed by all at the club.”
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