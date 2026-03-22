Crymych were also in free‑scoring mood as they claimed a 9–3 win at Maesglas. Rhodri George set the tone with two goals inside the opening half hour. Marcus Dean pulled one back on 35 minutes, but Sion Vaughan restored the visitors’ cushion before the interval. Crymych pushed on after the restart, with Ross McDonald making it 4–2 before George added another two to complete a four‑goal display.