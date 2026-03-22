IT’S getting increasingly tight at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion Division One table, with three title contenders collecting victories on Saturday.
Leaders Felinfach were in ruthless form as they swept aside bottom‑of‑the‑table Pencader United 16–0, maintaining their one‑point advantage over Crymych and extending their goal‑difference cushion to eight. Y Felin raced into a 7–0 half‑time lead thanks to goals from Steffan Williams (2), Steffan Evans, Aled Davies, Rhys Williams and a Josh Davies brace.
There was no let‑up after the break. Williams completed his four‑goal haul, Evans added his second, and Davies secured his hat‑trick. Further strikes from Cameron Miles (2), Sion Evans (2) and Osian Kersey rounded off a commanding performance.
Crymych were also in free‑scoring mood as they claimed a 9–3 win at Maesglas. Rhodri George set the tone with two goals inside the opening half hour. Marcus Dean pulled one back on 35 minutes, but Sion Vaughan restored the visitors’ cushion before the interval. Crymych pushed on after the restart, with Ross McDonald making it 4–2 before George added another two to complete a four‑goal display.
Sam Phillips, Emyr Lewis and Rhys Jenkins also netted, while Keiram Harman and Dylan Kadliciuk replied for the hosts.
Third‑placed Newcastle Emlyn earned a 3–1 victory at Llandysul.
Peter Almond broke the deadlock on 21 minutes with a clever chip over keeper Sebastian Heal‑White, and Emlyn went close again through Sam Brooks and Dorian Davies.
John Seeley doubled the lead after a goalkeeping error, before a late Luke Evans penalty gave Llandysul hope. Their momentum was halted moments later when Noa Lloyd received a second yellow card. Will Williams sealed the win with a superb late strike.
Elsewhere, Cardigan Town and Crannog played out a goalless draw.
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