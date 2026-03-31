NEFYN United returned to the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division with a superb 2–0 victory over title rivals Menai Bridge Tigers.
In blustery, difficult conditions at Cae’r Delyn, chances were scarce during a cagey first half as both sides struggled to create clear openings. The game remained tight after the restart, but Nefyn gradually took control, driven on by an outstanding captain’s performance from Llyr Pennant Williams, who set the tempo and lifted those around him.
For long spells it appeared the Penwaig would have to settle for a point, but the breakthrough finally arrived with just four minutes left. Steffan Toplis reacted sharply after excellent work by Tomi Evans, firing home to the delight of the home crowd.
Deep into stoppage time, Toplis turned provider, squaring for substitute Meical Williams to slot in a crucial second and seal what could prove a defining win in the title race.
Nantlle Vale kept themselves firmly in contention with an impressive 5–2 victory over Cemaes Bay at Maes Dulyn.
The visitors struck early through Iolo Hughes, but Vale responded brilliantly with goals from Hugh Jones, Llion Griffiths and Ashley Owen to lead 3–1 at the break. Hughes netted again early in the second half to give Cemaes hope, but Vale finished strongly thanks to late efforts from Aaron Griffiths and Math Jones. The win keeps Vale just three points behind leaders Nefyn with a game in hand.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs climbed to fourth after a 4–1 win away at Llanberis.
First‑half goals from Iwan Jones and Jack Diamond put them in control, though Llanberis hit back through Guto Jones. Despite being reduced to 10 men when Joseph Dukes‑Morgan saw red, Blaenau extended their lead with goals from Ceri Roberts and Cai Price to secure the points.
Other results: Talysarn Celts 6 Bontnewydd 3; Llanerch‑y‑Medd 1 Mynydd Llandegai 3.
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