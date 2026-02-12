LLANYSTUMDWY Football Club has been successful in securing funding from different sources towards their goal to develop Cae Top as the main home for all their teams.
The club posted: “We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to Cymru Football Foundation (CFF), Sports Wales and Cyngor Gwynedd for their generous awards to date, we appreciate the support.
“Additionally, the club wishes to extend our thanks to everyone else who has helped with the project.
“Work has already commenced at the site, and we will be looking to progress the work during the coming months.
“In due course, the club will be arranging a public meeting to discuss the plans further with the local community, with the venue, date and time to be confirmed.
“This is exciting news for the club as we look to develop the club for the future.”
