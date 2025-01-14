COSTCUTTER Ceredigion League Division One leaders Dewi Stars bowed out of the league cup with a 2-1 defeat at Cardigan Town on Saturday.
David Reynolds gave the hosts the lead with a well-taken penalty in the ninth minute and their defence held firm until late drama in the closing stages.
With time running out, the Stars drew level with their own spot kick by Leon Holmes with three of the 90 minutes remaining but the home side had the final say as Liam Doherty fired in the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.
St Dogmaels enjoyed a more leisurely passage into the semi-finals with a 13-0 win at Aberaeron.
The Saints controlled the game throughout after taking an early lead through Elliot Wigley.
That set the tone for the visitors who got their passing game going.
Jason Williams and Adam Williams both notched hat-tricks with Gwilym Rees, Tom Rees and Leon James bagging braces.