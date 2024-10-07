FELINFACH moved to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a comfortable 4-0 at Cardigan Town on Saturday.
As a consequence they leapfrogged their hosts to go clear by two points as the top of the pile with two games in hand.
In blustery conditions, Felin made a timely breakthrough six minutes before half time, with Rhys Jon James converting a great cross from Glen Evans.
There was still time for Rhys Williams to bag a brace before the break with Cameron Miles putting the result to bed on the hour to make it seven wins in seven outings.
Regan Jones’ strike just before half time was enough to seal Lampeter’s win against visitors New Quay whilst Llanboidy won by the same scoreline at Newcastle Emlyn, substitute Ryan Pearce with the crucial goal with four minutes to go.
His celebrations were cut short though as he was sent off after taking his top off having already been cautioned earlier.
George Colven’s goal on 75 minutes proved to be the winner as Crannog beat visitors Llandysul 2-1 after a close contest.
Xavier Davies had given Dysul the lead just after the half hour mark but Samuel Dutnell equalised before the break.
St Dogmaels beat Crymych 4-2 in the other Division One match played.
The hosts got the job done in the first half with four unanswered goals by Luke Jones (2), Tomos Rees and Elliot Wigley.
The visitors hit back after the break through Dafydd Vaughan and a Sion Vaughan penalty but it was too little too late.
In Division Two, goals by Gethin Rees, Ethan Furness, Rhydian Davies (2) and Lucian Evans saw Bargod Rangers to a 5-0 win against visitors Felinfach Reserves whilst Pencader enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Maesglas, Alfie Morgan and Bradley Rowland scoring for the hosts.
Ffostrasol Reserves also went nap with Llyr Jones, Carwyn Griffiths (2) and Gethin Davies (2) netting in their 5-2 win at Llandysul Reserves who hit back through 16-year-olds Owen Jones and Tecwyn Williams.
Tregaron Turfs Reserves were the big winners in Division Three with Arwel Jones (5), Archie Staines, Richard Parkin andSam Jones finding the back of the net in their 8-2 win against visitors Pencader United Reserves.
Other results: Llanboidy Reserves 3 Crannog Reserves 2; Felinfach 3rds 1 Cardigan Town Reserves 5; Llanon 0 St Dogmaels Reserves 0; Maesglas Reserves 5 Crymych Reserves 3.