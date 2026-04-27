FELINFACH’S hopes of landing the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title suffered a setback on Saturday as they went down 3–2 away at Maesglas in a dramatic encounter.
The visitors were behind inside five minutes when Dylan Karliciuk converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead. Matters worsened for Y Felin on the stroke of half‑time when Cameron Miles was shown a red card, leaving them to play the entire second half with 10 men.
Despite the advantage, the hosts struggled to impose themselves and Felinfach showed admirable composure after the restart.
Their perseverance paid off on 51 minutes when Joe Jenkins levelled the scores, setting up a tense finish. Just 14 minutes later, the visitors completed a remarkable turnaround as Steffan Williams linked up well with Glen Evans before slotting home to make it 2–1.
It looked like Felinfach’s resilience would be rewarded, but the game took another dramatic twist.
Substitute Thomas Gardiner equalised for Maesglas on 85 minutes, though his afternoon was short‑lived as he was sent off moments later. Even then, there was one final sting in the tail as John Rees struck a stoppage‑time winner, leaving Felinfach empty‑handed.
The result leaves Felinfach two points behind leaders Crymych, having now played the same number of matches.
The other Division One fixture ended 2–2 as Pencader United battled back to draw with Crannog. The visitors led 2–0 courtesy of a Rhodri Rees own goal and a strike from 16‑year‑old Gruffudd Dafis. Bradley Rowland pulled one back just before half‑time before setting up Morgan Mably for a late equaliser.
In Division Two, champions Lampeter Town Reserves suffered their first league defeat of the season, losing 3–1 at Ffostrasol Reserves. Goals from Jac Richards, Carwyn Griffiths and Ryan Moore sealed the win, despite a reply from Jakub Michalski.
Finally, the Division Three leaders Dewi Stars strengthened their grip at the top with a 5–1 victory at Crannog Reserves, pulling away late in a match that was far closer than the scoreline suggests.
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