FFOSTRASOL were crowned MMP Central Wales South champions after a commanding 11–0 victory at Llanilar on Saturday.
Knowing a win would guarantee the title, Ffos made a blistering start. Goals from Iwan Jones and Dafydd Phillips inside the opening half hour set the tone, though Dyfri Cunningham briefly reduced the deficit for the hosts before the break.
With the outcome still technically in the balance at half-time, Ffos produced a ruthless second-half display to remove all doubt. Phillips added his second soon after the restart before further goals from Steffan Evans, Keane Moore, who completed a fine hat-trick, Tomos Rogers, Tomos Green, Gwynfor Bowen and David Reynolds completed an emphatic win and confirmed the title in style.
Second-placed Lampeter Town were held to a 1–1 draw at home to Llanidloes, leaving them to finish three points behind the champions.
After a goalless first half, Rhys Davies put Lampeter ahead on 75 minutes, but the visitors earned a share of the points when Aaron Macken struck late on. Despite missing out on the title, a runners-up finish marks an excellent first season for Lampeter in the league and provides a strong platform to build on.
Machynlleth moved up to fourth place with a convincing 3–1 win away at Kerry Reserves. Goals from Liam Sully and Iestyn Evans gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead, and Calum Humphreys extended their advantage just before the hour. Taylor Windsor pulled one back for Kerry late on, but Machynlleth were always in control.
Rhayader Town kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive with a 3–1 victory at Bont. After an evenly contested first half, teenager Thomas Price broke the deadlock four minutes into the second period and added his second on 71 minutes. Substitute Ryan Jones made it three soon after before Ethan Rees scored a late consolation for the hosts.
Despite being short of numbers, Bow Street Reserves ended their campaign on a high with a 3–1 win away to Caersws Development, with manager Huw Bates making his first start in nine years.
Josh Crowl opened the scoring from the penalty spot, only for Luca Hughes to respond almost immediately. Jamie Whitney restored Bow Street’s lead on the hour and sealed the win with his second deep into stoppage time.
Tregaron Turfs also finished strongly, beating Aberystwyth Development 4–1. Ryan Davies and Caradog Daniel gave the Turfs an early cushion before Jack Jennings replied. After Aber’s Mathew Strong was sent off on the hour, goals from Rhun Garner and Melfyn Davies wrapped up the points.
Remaining fixtures Friday, May 1: Caersws Development v Tregaron Turfs Saturday, May 2: Kerry Reserves v Llanilar; Rhayader Town v Bont
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.