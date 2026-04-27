A NEW chapter was written in the long history of the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup on Saturday night as Nefyn United lifted the trophy for the first time.
Under the lights at Porthmadog’s Traeth ground, Porthmadog, the Penwaig side delivered a composed and classy performance to beat Llandudno Junction 2–0.
From the first whistle, Nefyn looked the sharper outfit. They controlled possession, set the tempo and largely kept Junction at arm’s length throughout an assured first half.
Their dominance was finally rewarded in dramatic fashion just before the interval when Rhys Williams produced a moment of magic, striking from fully 35 yards to send the travelling support into raptures.
The pattern continued after the break. Nefyn remained on top, carving out the better chances without quite finding the second goal their play deserved. Junction, with little left to lose, began to gamble as time ticked away, throwing bodies forward in search of an equaliser.
That approach proved costly in stoppage time. With everyone—including the goalkeeper—up for a last‑ditch corner, Alex Ward‑Jones claimed the ball and instantly turned defence into attack. Substitute Llyr Samuel Williams, introduced for fresh legs, raced clear and coolly rolled the ball into the empty net.
That goal sealed the cup and sparked jubilant blue‑and‑white celebrations among players and supporters alike.
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