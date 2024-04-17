FFOSTRASOL took a step closer the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One title with a hard-fought 3-1 win against visitors Bargod Rangers last night.
They found it tough going against strong opponents at Parc Troedyrhiw, the sides deadlocked 1-1 at the break.
But a brilliant second half performance with goals by Dafydd Phillips and Bleddyn Jones secured the three points.
Jones had given Wanderers the lead in first half stoppage time but there was still time for Rhydian Davies to equalise moments later.
Ffos can clinch the title if they pick up three points at second placed Llechryd on Saturday to add to their League Cup success on Easter Monday.
Llanboidy also produced a top second half showing with goals by Frazer Wyatt, Philip Howells and substitute Harry Fuller to overcome St Dogmaels 3-0.
In Division Two, Cardigan Town Reserves beat visitors Llanboidy Reserves by the odd goal in seven whilst Crannog Reserves ran away with it at Maesglas Reserves to notch a 9-1 win.
The visitors bossed the first half, David Harrison leading the way with a hatrick supported by Owen Williams, Jordan Owens and Dafydd Evans.
George Allerton reduced the arrears with a stoppage-time penalty but they were under the cosh again in the second half as Williams and Owens bagged their braces with Cai Edwards also getting on the scoresheet.