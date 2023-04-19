Division One leaders Ffostrasol have increased their advantage at the top of the table with a couple of big wins in the last few days.
Their 6-1 success against St Dogmaels on Friday, with goals by Tomos Evans, Steffan Evans, Dion Phillips (2), Iwan Jones and Meredydd Derbyshire, was followed by a 4-1 win against visitors Bargod Rangers on Tuesday evening.
Ffos raced to a 4-0 lead at the break courtesy of Tomos Rogers (2), Dion Phillips and Steffan Jackson before Rhydian Davies netted a consolation for Rangers on the hour.
Also on Tuesday evening, St Dogmaels and Crymych played out an entertaining 4-4 draw. In a ding-dong affair down in Cardigan, Callum Davies (2), Jason Williams and Elliot Wigley netted for the Saints with Ross McDonald, Eilir George, Rhodri George and Sion Vaughan replying for Rangers.
On Saturday, a late equaliser by substitute Rhodri Gwynne Edwards secured Dewi Stars another vital point and kept their recent good run going.
The home team took the lead after half an hour when Tomos Jones found space on the left and fed Rupert Geddes with a fine pass. Geddes coolly picked his spot with a low shot in the corner.
Cardigan equalised just before the break when Aled Davies made space for Jordan Griffths who netted with confidence.
It was Griffiths who put the visitors in front on the hour when they were awarded a penalty and his well placed strike from the spot gave home custodian Ifan Morgan no chance.
After that it was virtually the Stars against John Lumb in the Cardigan goal. Time after time he made several timely saves as the home team went chasing for the equaliser. Lumb who usually plays outfield was in inspired form and a couple of his saves were outstanding.
But three minutes from the end he was helpless as the Stars got their deserved equaliser. A pin point cross from Rhodri Morgan saw Rhodri Gwynne Edwards rise above everyone else at the far post to head home.
There was still time for the home team to clinch the three points as Oscar Cayo, Evans, Leon Holmes and Rhys Davies went close during the extra five minutes of added on time, but that man Lumb was not to be beaten again,and both teams were happy to share the points in an entertaining game.
In Division Two, Crannog Reserves beat Aberporth Reserves 3-2 last night after falling to a 4-3 defeat at Pencader United on Saturday, Bradley Rowland, Sam Coldman, Aneirin Matthews and Joe Russetti with the goals for United.
In the other Division Two match on Saturday, New Quay were 3-2 winners at Maesglas thanks to goals by Dylan Morgans, Oliver Edwards, and Aaron McCarthy. Kieran Harman and Adam Roberts replied for the hosts.
In Division Three, Crymych Reserves beat hosts Cardigan Town Reserves 3-1 on Tuesday evening with Owain Richards bagging a brace for the home side.