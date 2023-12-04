FFOSTRASOL moved clear at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a big win against title rivals Cardigan Town.
There was only a point between the two teams before kick but Ffos produced a positive reaction to last week’s Emrys Morgan Cup disappointment against New Quay to run out 6-0 winners and go four points clear with a game in hand.
Tomos Rogers (2) and Ian Edwards gave them a commanding lead at the break and they continued to press after the turnaround with Rogers notching his hat-trick, Edwards his brace and Steffan Jackson also getting on the scoresheet.
St Dogmaels saw off visitors Llanboidy 3-0 in the other match played with second half goals by Richard Wiliams (2) and Gwylim Rees.
The hosts finished the match with 10 men after Lewis Williams picked up a late second caution.
Pencader United secured the same 3-0 scoreline in the only match played in Division Two.
Without a game in five weeks, United produced some brilliant football at times and a clean sheet against hosts Aberaeron Reserves.
Morgan Mably set them on their way midway through the first half With Connor Timms and Bradley Rowland completing the job in the second half.
In Division Three, Llanon closed the gap on leaders Lampeter Town Reserves with a handsome 4-0 win against visitors St Dogmaels Reserves.
They led 3-0 at the break thanks to Steffan Gruffudd and Connor Murphy (2) and the points were in the bag when Sion Jones added a fourth on the hour.
• Aberporh overcame the setback of losing James Davies to a red card on 47 minutes to beat visitors Crymych Reserves 1-0 in the South Cards Cup.
The hosts took the lead through Stanley Thomas six minutes later and held on for a deserved win.