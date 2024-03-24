COSTCUTTER Ceredigion League Division One leaders Ffostrasol strengthened their grip on the title with another win on the road but were made to sweat by hosts Dewi Stars.
Ffos were aided by an early Llyr Davies own goal after just two minutes and doubled their tally through Cian Edwards moments later.
Ifan Davies added another on the half hour only for Gethin Thomas to reduce the arrears two minutes later.
Bleddyn Jones bagged a brace in the second half to take the visitors up to six but credit to the Stars, they finished strongly with goals by Rhodri Edwards and Steffan Thomas.
Third placed Cardigan Town lost by the odd goal in five against visitors Lampeter Town.
Llyr Jones and Riley Lovell gave Lampeter early control of proceedings.
Liam Doherty pulled one back on 38 minutes but Lovell netted his second on the stroke of half time.
It was a pretty even affair in the second stanza, Cardigan reducing the deficit through a second goal by Doherty in the 89th minute but it was too little too late.
Llechryd scored five unanswered goals at New Quay with 16-year-old Osian James leading the way with a hat-trick supported by Cory Leonard-Davies and Joshua Grota.
Crannog won 4-2 at Bargod Rangers thanks to George Colven (2), Gareth Evans and Andrii Solyiak with Ethan Furness and Jake Shakespeare replying for the hosts.
In Division Two, Jack Kluge netted the only goal of the game as Llandysul beat hosts Aberporth.
Lampeter Town Reserves were the big winners of the day in Division Three as they beat St Dogmaels Reserves 10-0 after the visitors took an early lead through Jaxx Griffiths.
It was one-way traffic after that as the hosts fired back with goals by Mark Rivers (4), Luke Davies-Lovell, Jason Jones, Gethin Hunter, Daniel Evans and Nick Griffiths.
Llanon beat visitors Bargod Rangers Reserves 4-0 thanks to Sion Gittins, Connor Murphy, Jack Davies and Dilwyn Harries whilst Crannog Reserves were narrow 3-2 winners at Pencader united Reserves.
Sebastian Davies-Wigley opened the scoring for the hosts who were also helped by a Ben Thomas own goal.
Cai Edwards, Owen Williams and Lewis Chabert swung the game the visitors’ way.
Llechryd Reserves hit double figures as they beat Cardigan Town Reserves 10-0 in the Percy Eldridge Cup, the goals scored by Oliver Morgan (2), Ceri Wolverson (2), Ricky Woods (4), and Taylor Wells (2).
It was a close game in the other tie as Llandysul Reserves ran out 2-1 winners at Felinfach Reserves thanks to Steffan Morris and Matthew Newbold, Justin Guest with the reply for the hosts.
Harrison Bromley scored the only goal of the game as Ffostraasol Reserves came out on top against Maesglas in the South Cards Cup.