EARLY Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One pacesetters Ffostrasol maintained their 100% start courtesy of a late goal by Bleddyn Jones with five minutes of normal time to go.
Dafydd Phillips had given them the lead on 20 minutes with visitors Crymych, who gave as good as they got for periods in the contest, levelling matters through Steffan Rhys Thomas on 78 minutes.
Second place Llechryd were held to a 2-2 draw against visitors Crannog, who had taken the lead through Rhys Davies on 10 minutes.
Liam James bagged a second half brace to give the hosts the edge but George Colven was on hand to equalise for the visitors with 13 minutes remaining.
Goals by Sam Skinner, Ethan Furness and Luke Grant secure Bargod Rangers’ 3-0 success against visitors New Quay whilst hosts Felinfach beat Llanboidy 3-1 thanks to Rhys Williams, Steffan Hopkins and Osian Kersey. Gethin Scourfield replied for Llanboidy.
Lampeter Town were the top scorers of the day with a 5-3 win against St Dogmaels, who finished with 10 men when Louis Harding was shown a stoppage time red card. The hosts’ Trystan Potter was also given his marching orders for a second caution.
In Division Two, Newcaslte Emlyn and Llandysul lead the way with five wins out of five with both sides securing 5-1 wins on Saturday.
Morgan Lockton, Llywelyn James (2), Ayrton Morgan and Osian Thomas saw Emlyn to three points against visitors Felinfach Reserves who hit bach through Matthew Smith whilst Ellis Wilson, Liam Wordsell, Osian Mason-Evans, Jay Johnson and Ifan Llewelyn netted for Llandysul against Llechryd Reserves. Taylor Wells scored for the visitors.
Aberaeron Reserves were held to a 3-3 draw by visitors Maesglas, Luke Shaw, Kenneth Evans and Gavin Roberts with a late equaliser for the hosts, Marcus Dean and Dylan Karliciuk netting for Maesglas.
Goals by Steffan Thomas (2), Steffan Davies (2), Mathew Rollins and Mathew Wilcox gave Ffostrasol Reserves a 6-2 victory at Crymych Reserves who hit back through Ifan Vaughan, Gareth Davies and Elis James.
Pencader United went one better when they defeated visitors Aberporth 7-4 with goals by Alfie Morgan (2), Bradley Rowland (3), Daniel Jones and Joe Russetti. The visitors also offered plenty of attacking intent with Nathan Pitkin, John James, Mathew Storer and Matthew Smith finding the back of the net.
Llandysul Reserves made it three wins in as many outings in Division Three but were made to work hard for their points at Cardigan Town Reserves, Meirion Evans with a very late winner to maintain their 100% record.
Matthew Newbold and Eric Buck joined him on the scoresheet with Alecs Davies Aaron Evans scoring for the hosts.
Goals by Connor Murphy (2), Dafydd Wright, Dan Morgan and Carwyn Bosson gave Llanon a 5-1 win at Llanboidy Reserves.
Other results: Crannog Reserves 3 Pencader Reserves 3; St Dogmaels Reserves 1 Lampeter Reserves 3; Maesglas Reserves 4 Bargod Rangers Reserves 3.