DIVISION One leaders Ffostrasol maintained their six-point advantage at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a 4-0 win at mid-table Felinfach, a brace apiece by Steffan Evans and Dion Phillips getting the job done.
Llechryd kept up the pressure, winning 6-3 at Llanboidy with goals by Cory Leonard-Davies (2), Ricky Woods (2) Jac James and a Caleb Young own goal. Gethin Scourfield (2) and Nickolas Jones replied for the hosts.
A Gary Davies hat-trick steered Crannog to a 4-0 win against visitors Bargod Rangers with Robert Evans completing the scoring.
Hosts Crymych boasted four different goalscorers – Danny Williams, Sion Vaughan, Rhodri George and Emyr Lewis – in their 4-1 win against Dewi Stars, who replied through Tomos Jones.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town beat hosts Maesglas 4-2 after falling behind to a first half penalty by Joe Henry.
They roared back with four unanswered goals by Llyr Jones, Terry Witts and Scott Davies (2) before John Rees netted a late second for Maesglas.
In Division Three, Felinfach Reserves closed the gap on leaders Llechryd Reserves to five points with a 4-1 success at Bargod Rangers Reserves. Paul James and Owen Rowlciffe gave the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break with Celt Edwards replying. A Phil Petty double put the result to bed in the second half.
• Cardigan Town took the bragging rights with a 4-1 win at local rivals St Dogmaels in the third round of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup with a brace apiece for Liam Doherty and John Lumb, Adam Williams netting from the spot for the hosts.