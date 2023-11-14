Llanboidy made it two wins on the bounce in Division One, beating fellow strugglers New Quay 4-2.
The home side led 2-1 at the break with goals by Dafydd Jones and Nickolas Jones either side of David Evans’s reply for the Mackerelmen.
The Cae Dandre outfit continued to have the edge after the break with goals by Nickolas Jones again and Gethin Scourfield.
Credit to the visitors, they pulled one back through Evans on 85 minutes but it was too little too late.
Division Three leaders Lampeter Town Reserves made light work of Llandysul Reserves’ visit winning 7-1 thanks to Harri Rivers (3), Mark Rivers, Osian Williams, Terry Witts and Luca Assaf. John Jones hit back for the visitors.
Other results: Bargod Rangers 2 (Caleb Ponsonby-Lewes, Gethin Rees) Maesglas Reserves 1 (George Allerton; Llanon 3 (Connor Murphy, Sion Jones, Dan Morgan) Llanboidy Reserves 1 (David Howells); Pencader Reserves 4 (Rhodri Rees, Aneirin Matthews, Bradley Roland, own goal) Cardigan Reserves 2 (Alecs Davies, Mallt Maskell); St Dogmaels Reserves 2 (Luke Jones, NA) Crannog Reserves 3 (Lewis Chabert, Robin Young, Owen Williams)