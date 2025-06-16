HAVING previously commented on how Sarn Helen Running Club had great success at this year’s Castles Relay, further statistics reveal that this year’s overall time for the team was the fastest to date by 21 minutes, a fantastic achievement.
Sarn Helen have entered a team on 17 occasions with Glyn Price running each one closely followed by Mike Davies who has ran it 15 times.
The triathlon and duathlon season is well under way with two Sarn Helen ladies achieving great results.
The Slateman Triathlon and Duathlon event in Llanberis is the most iconic in Wales.
A popular event known for its stunning views and challenging course.
Sara Davies competed in the duathlon race and was 2nd female overall and 1st F20 and has qualified for her age group duathlon team to compete at the European Championships in 2026.
Emma Palfrey competed in the triathlon and was 3rd female overall and 1st in her age category F40.
Having ran stage 10 at the Castles Relay the previous day, Dylan Lewis did the swim event in a good time.
Heiddwen Tomos was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at Barry Island 10K.
Despite a warm day for running Heiddwen finished in a great time if 1:00:02.
Kelly Allen competed at the Swansea Half and had a fantastic race finishing in 2:04:43.
Geraint Thomas travelled to Llanwrtyd Wells for the Man v Horse Race, a 24-mile multi terrain and challenging course not helped by the rain making the course very muddy.
Geraint overcame the conditions to finish in 4:45:31.
