DIVISION One leaders in the Costcutter Ceredigion League, Dewi Stars, suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Crannog on Saturday.
They were beaten 4-1 by the visitors who ended the Stars’ impressive 12 game winning streak in the league.
A Samuel Dutnell penalty in the 20th minute quickly followed by a close range finish by Daniel Robinson gave Crannog a two-goal buffer at the break.
Leon Holmes pulled one back for the hosts with the game’s second spot kick in the 64th minute but Crannog finished strongly to run out convincing winners on the day.
Michael Glover restored their two-goal cushion with a set-piece goal with a quarter of an hour remaining and they sealed victory with a stoppage time fourth by George Colven.
Second placed Llechryd took full advantage of the Stars’ slip-up with a 5-2 win against visitors Cardigan Town.
It sets up Saturday’s meeting between the two top sides nicely with Llechryd now just two points adrift of the pacesetters, both sides having played 15 games.
George Lowry and Jordan Griffiths put Llechryd in the driving seat at the interval with Griffiths also missing a first half penalty.
Llion Willams pulled one back for Cardigan early in the second half but a couple of goals by Hari Thomas and a second by Lowry put the result beyond Cardigan, who netted a late second goal in stoppage time by Iwan James.
Crymych scored six unanswered goals – by Rhodri George (3), Rhydian Howells and Ross McDonald – against visitors St Dogmaels who were hampered by Edward Wigley’s sending off after just five minutes.
A Calum Syddall hat-trick saw Llanboidy to a 3-1 win against New Quay, Glenn Baldwin replying for the visitors whilst Llandysul ran out 4-1 winners at Newcastle Emlyn thanks to Osian Mason-Evans (2), Owen Jones and Xavier Davies.
In Division Two, Tregaron Turfs Reserves opened up a three point gap at the top of the table following their 2-0 win against Cardigan Town Reserves, Arwel Jones and Caradog Daniel with the goals.
Felinfach 3rds fired seven unanswered goals against visitors Crymych Reserves, Phil Petty leading the way with a hat-trick.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Ceulan Davies, Justin Guest, Jacque Beauchamp and Steffan Davies.
Llanon beat Pencader United Reserves 3-1 in the other match played, thanks to Tegid Owen, Steffan Gruffudd and Jack Davies. Maddison Walsh replied for the visiting Kites.
Felinfach made progress in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup with a 5-2 win in the local derby against Lampeter Town.
The hosts took an early lead through Hugo Alberski-Douglas but Dan James replied on 19 minutes with a 25-yard free kick, his first first-team goal since his return to Felin.
Rhys Jones James gave the visitors the lead before the break but Llyr Jones restored parity for Lampeter on 55 minutes with the sides evenly matched.
Stung into action, Felin took control with goals by Cameron Miles, Rhys Williams and Rhys Jon James with his second to seal the win.
Costcutter Ceredigion League South Cards Cup results: Bargod Rangers 3 Llechryd AFC Reserves 4; Crannog Reserves 1 Lampeter Town Reserves AFC 0; Maesglas 2 Ffostrasol FC Reserves 0; Pencader United 5 Aberaeron 1; St Dogmaels Reserves 1 Llandysul Reserves 3.