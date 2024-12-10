LLECHRYD returned to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One league table with a comfortable 7-0 win at New Quay on Thursday evening.
It continued Llechryd’s hot goalscoring streak with 24 goals netted in their last three league outings.
With Storm Darragh heading towards the county, the Llechryd and New Quay contingents travelled down to Cardigan on Thursday evening to play on the 3G pitch.
It was wet and windy but both teams stared brightly, getting the ball down and playing their football.
Llechryd bossed possession and had their opponents on the back foot for long spells but New Quay posed a real threat on the break.
Llechryd, who have now won seven league games on the bounce scoring 37 goals and conceding just four in the process, opened their account through Gwion Howell on the quarter hour mark.
A brace by Cory Leonard-Davies put them firmly in the driving seat at the break and they continued to press after the turnaround.
Quickfire goals Goals by Brieg Matthews and Hari Thomas a minute apart underlined their authority before Jack Everton and Jordan Griffiths capped a fine team performance in the closing stages to make it 7-0.
Dewi Stars will have an opportunity to return to the summit when they head to Cardigan Town on Saturday with Llechryd in Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies action.
The Stars are in fine form themselves and boast a 10-match winning sequence in the league after a slow start when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Crannog and were beaten 3-2 at Felinfach.
They are level on 31 points with Llechryd but will look to take full advantage of their game in hand against Cardigan on Saturday.
Lampeter Town and Felinfach, both in cup action this weekend, are also in touching distance with games in hand.