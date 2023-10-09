FFOSTRASOL’S unrelenting march at the top of the Division One table continued as they sent visitors Llanboidy packing with a 9-0 defeat.
Dafydd Phillips scored a hat-trick with backing from Iolo Thomas and Cian Edwards in what was a one-sided first half and they maintained the tempo after the break.
Steffan Evans increased the lead from the penalty spot moments into the second stanza with substitute Steffan Jackson, Tomos Rogers and Evans, with his fourth of the day, completing the rout.
Hanging on to their coat tails, Cardigan Town stayed five points behind with a 4-1 win against visitors Crannog.
Liam Doherty’s brace put the hosts in command before Marc Davies reduced the arrears on the hour.
Stung into action, Llion Williams and Jordan Griffiths added to the home side’s tally to put the result to bed.
In Division Two, Newcastle Emlyn increased their lead to six points with a magnificent 7-0 win against Crymych Reserves thanks to Jonathan Seeley (2), Mathew Williams (2), Osian Thomas (2) and Llywelyn James.
There were plenty of goals in the other two games with Pencader beating Felinfach Reserves 6-4 and Ffostrasol Reserves winning 4-3 at Maesglas.
Ffostrasol took the points with goals by Mikey Wilcox,️ Steffan Davies,️ Gethin Davies and️ Mathew Wilcox with Dylan Karliciuk, Ty Nelson and Adam Roberts hitting back for Maesglas.
Connor Timms (4), Bradley Rowland and Alfie Morgan fired the goals for sixshooters Pencader with Felinfach offering plenty of resistance through Eilir Evans (2), Rhodri Gregson and Rhys Davies.
Lampeter Town Reserves moved three points clear at the top of Division Three with a 7-0 win at Crannog Reserves.
Gethin Hunter was their tormenter in chief with a hat-trick with support by Mark Rivers (2), Reon King and Osian Williams.
Llanboidy Reserves ran out 5-2 winners against visitors Pencader United Reserves with Christopher Bowen, Lewis Thompson, Ashley Herbert and Dion Morgan on the scoresheet, Luke James and Connor McKee with the replies.
Cardigan Town Reserves notched a surprise 1-0 win at second placed Llandusyl Reserves whilst the game between St Dogmaels Reserves and visitors Maesglas finished goalless with defences finishing on top.