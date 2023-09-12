THERE were plenty of goals to enjoy in in the Costcutter Ceredigion League over the weekend.
In Division One, early leaders Dewi Stars overcome the setback of conceding a first minute Gwilym Rees goal for St Dogmales to run out 3-1 winners thanks to second half strikes by Leon Holmes, Rupert Geddes and substitute Rhodri Edwards.
Second placed Llechryd also have 13 points but an inferior goal difference after shading a nine-goal thriller at Llanboidy.
Late goals by George Lowry and Liam James secured them the points after earlier strikes by Adam Wiliams (2) and Jack Everton. Philip Howells, Gethin Scourfield (2) and Nickolas Jones netted for the hosts.
Lampeter Town also went nap with goals by Scott Davies, Regan Jones (2), Carwyn Gregson and Llyr Jones at New Quay who replied through Oliver Edwards.
Goals by Sion Vaughan, Rhodri George and Mckenzie McDonald gave Crymych a 3-1 win against visitors Bargod Rangers whose goal was scored by Daniel Evans from the spot.
Newcastle Emlyn were the big winners in Division Two with seven unanswered goals at Aberporth.
Morgan Lockton set the ball rolling with a first half hat-trick with Ayrton Morgan, Mathew Williams, Wil Williams and Llywelyn James adding to the home side’s misery.
Jack Kluge scored the only goal of the game as Llandysul ran out winners at Ffostrasol Reserves whilst Llechryd Reserves beat visitors Aberaeron Reserves 3-0 thanks to Ricky Woods, Leon James and Scott Edwards.
A Tom Gardiner brace and follow-up goals by Iwan Griffiths and Richard Croshaw saw Maesglas to a 4-1 win at Pencader United with Alfie Morgan netting a consolation for the hosts.
Aneirin Vaughan, Elis Williams and Rhodri Roberts netted for Crymych Reserves at Felinfach Reserves.
Rhodri Thomas netted a penalty for the home side but missed a second awarded spot kick with Felin also finishing the game with 10 men after Phil Petty was handed a second caution just before the hour.
In Division Three, Llandysul Reserves were 4-0 winners against visitors Llanboidy Reserves thanks to Sion Price, Steffan Morris, John Jones and Meirion Evans whilst Pencader Reserves won 3-0 at Maesglas Reserves, Adam Gaine, Sebastian Davies-Wigley and Sam Coldman the scorers.