Ceredigion Schools Football Assiciation's U15 girls won their semi-final 3-2 against Caerphilly.
After an early set back with a corner resulting in a goal for Caerphilly, Ceredigion battled back with Llio Morgan scoring a cracker of a goal through a thunder bolt of a shot from outside the box.
After 20 minutes, Kaylee Gaine put Ceredigion in the lead after finding herself free in the box following some creative play down the right wing.
However, a few minutes before the break Lleucu Mathias expertly planted the ball past the keeper to put Ceredigion back in the lead.
Ceredigion dominated possession in the second half. Although the girls managed to create many opportunities, they couldn’t find the back of the net to make the scoreline safe.
Despite Caerphilly pressing for the last five minutes, Ceredigion’s defence stayed strong which resulted in a 3-2 win.
A great game of football with both teams contributing to a high standard game. The now look forward to the final.