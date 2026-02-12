A LIFELONG horseman’s achievements have been recognised after he was inducted into the British Harness Racing Club hall of fame.
Clifford Beaumont-Dowse, of Llanon, received the lifetime achievement award at a ceremony held at Haydock, which was an incredibly proud moment for his family.
The 70-year-old said: “I am honoured to receive this award from the BHRC.
“For more than 60 years I have been involved in harness racing as an owner, trainer, and driver, experiencing all the highs and lows along the way.
“While I am now retired from the sport, I look forward to continuing my support and enjoying many more years watching friends and competitors on the track.”
Clifford has always been a keen horseman and was around horses from a very young age.
His racing career began in 1967, when he was just eight years old, riding his first winner in Haverfordwest on a horse called Ronaldsway.
He raced under the Welsh Trotting Association from 1963 to 1973, before becoming a member of the British Harness Racing Club, a role he held from 1973 right through to 2025. During that time, he won numerous races around the UK.
One of his most notable achievements was winning the famous Welsh Classic in Tregaron in 1993 with Extra Spring (known as Mackie).
Extra Spring had lost an eye following an accident at a young age, which made the victory even more remarkable, as it came at one of the biggest meetings in the UK and Ireland.
Tregaron was known as one of the biggest meetings held in the BHRC calendar.
Thirty years later he had bred a winning horse called Be Like Me (Frankie) this horse went on to finish second in the Welsh Classic.
He also served as a successful chairman of the Rhydyfelin Harness Racing Club from 2007 to 2009 and has continued to sponsor local meetings across Ceredigion.
