TREGARON Turfs are through to the final of the Central Wales Challenge Cup following a clinical first half display against Carno last night.
The Turfs produced the goods in the opening 45 minutes at Rhayader after Ryan Davies set the ball rolling with an early fourth minute goal.
Liam Jones added a second on 39 minutes before Dylan Davies underlined their first-half superiority with a third just before the break.
Davies bagged his brace on 50 minutes and it seemed as if Tregaron would go on to score a hatful but Carno regrouped and hit back through Cai Breese five minutes later.
The second half was a much tighter affair with Carno pushing on but Tregaron held on for the win.
They will face Central Wales North runaway leader Kerry in the final after they beat Penparcau 7-3 in the other semi final played at Llanidloes’ Victoria Park on Thursday evening.