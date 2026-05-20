CHAMPIONS Nefyn United signed off their North Wales Coast West Premier campaign in style with an emphatic 6-2 victory at Mynydd Llandegai on Tuesday evening.
The Penwaig made a blistering start as Tomi Evans fired them ahead after just two minutes, but the hosts — despite sitting second from bottom — responded well with goals from Steven Tindall and Leon Buckland to turn the game around.
However, the league’s top scorer Evans struck again before the interval to level matters and take his tally to an impressive 28 goals for the season.
Nefyn took full control after the break, showcasing the quality that has underpinned their title-winning campaign. Goals from Meical Williams, Noa Griffith, Deio Jones and Steffan Williams completed a commanding second-half display and sealed a comfortable win.
It rounded off a superb season for Nefyn, who not only secured the league title but also lifted the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup.
Elsewhere, Talysarn Celts claimed local bragging rights with a 1-0 derby win over rivals, substitute Aled Jones netting the decisive goal. Boded ran out 4-0 winners at Llanberis, while Llanrug United edged a 5-3 victory over Bontnewydd.
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