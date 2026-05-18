MORFA Nefyn Golf Club’s junior section has renamed two competitions in memory of the late Richard Harris Roberts, known fondly as Dic Harris, following his recent passing.
Dic was a hugely respected figure at the club — a former primary school headmaster, past Chairman of Greens, and a kind, thoughtful man who always had time for others, especially young people. After his death, a donation was made to the junior section in his memory, prompting the committee to create a meaningful tribute.
Two initiatives have since been introduced. Firstly, three full-size flags have been purchased and will be placed on the final hole during junior competitions, each bearing Dic’s name. The gesture reflects his deep love of the course and offers a symbolic welcome back to the clubhouse for young players.
Secondly, the popular Generation Game competition has been renamed in his honour. The event, which pairs juniors with adults, now also features two unique annual trophies for its 10-hole and 5-hole competitions, designed to reflect Dic’s Welsh heritage.
This year’s event, held on May 3, saw 40 participants. Winners included Deio Gruffudd Davies and Deio Wyn Williams in their respective categories. It proved a fitting tribute, shared with Dic’s family and friends, celebrating his legacy and lasting impact on the club.
Results:
10 hole competition: 1, Deio Gruffudd Davies with father Iolo Davies, 29 points; 2, Nansi T Williams with Anthony Simpson, 28 points; 3, Elis Jones with father John G Jones, 27 points
5 hole competition: 1, Deio Wyn Williams with father Gareth W Williams, 23 points; 2, Twm Elis Davies with mother Carol Davies, 12 points.
The club posted: “We really do think Dic Harris would have been smiling down on us and very proud of you all. It was a day to remember in the presence of R H Roberts’ beloved family and friends.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.