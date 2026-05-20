PENRHYNCOCH have announced the departure of striker Ifan Burrell, who has made the switch to Llanidloes Town ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Burrell leaves after establishing himself as a reliable figure in the Cymru North, clocking up 31 appearances in all competitions last season, 27 of those in the league. He capped his time with the club by setting up a goal in his final match, underlining his steady contribution across the season.
The move sees him drop down to the Central Wales League South, with Llanidloes offering the chance for a fresh start and more consistent game time.
The Daffs have also been busy off the pitch, securing the futures of key players Ethan Jones, Josh Jones, Alex Jones and Lorne Scane, while manager Dafydd Carruthers remains at the helm alongside returning assistant Dave Jarman.
After a ninth-place finish last term, Llanidloes will hope Burrell can add extra cutting edge as they look to climb the table.
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