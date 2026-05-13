NEFYN United were crowned North Wales Coast West Premier champions after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Llanberis on Tuesday evening.
Steffan Toplis gave the Penwaig the perfect start at Ffordd Padarn, opening the scoring after 15 minutes to take his combined league tally to 20 for Nefyn and former club Pwllheli this season.
Llanberis responded well, with Thomas Collins levelling on the half-hour mark, but Nefyn remained composed and found the decisive breakthrough when Ifan Jones struck with 17 minutes remaining to seal the title with a game to spare.
Nefyn now have the chance to complete a memorable double when they face Nantlle Vale in the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection Cup final at Treborth Playing Fields on Friday evening (7pm), before rounding off their league campaign at Mynydd Llandegai on Tuesday, May 19.
Elsewhere, Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs were beaten 3-0 by Talysarn Celts, with Joshua Williams, Jack Usher and Aled Jones on target for the hosts. The Quarrymen conclude their season at home to Mynydd Llandegai on Saturday.
Penrhyndeudraeth also suffered defeat, going down 4-1 to Llanrug United. Gwion Davies gave the Cocklemen an early lead, but Matthew Roberts equalised on the stroke of half-time before Llanrug dominated after the break, with Kevin Lloyd scoring twice and Tomos Owen adding another.
Penrhyndeudraeth host Llannerch-y-Medd in their final game of the season on Saturday.
In the other result, Gwalchmai thrashed Mynydd Llandegai 5-1, with Jonathan Evans leading the way with a hat-trick.
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