A HIGHLY successful fundraising day was held at Porthmadog’s Traeth ground in memory of Aimee Addison, who passed away last year.
The day included a variety of activities with nearly £3,000 raised. The closing total will be presented to Alaw Ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd.
During the day a match was played between Aimee’s Team and a Team of Wallis and, on a hot day a good standard of football was seen, with one or two of the “oldish players” having possibly come across their studded boots under the stairs!