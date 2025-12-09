CLWB Hoci Dysynni came away with Club of the Year at the 2025 Gwynedd Sports Awards last week.
The club from Tywyn were shortlisted along with Thundercats Netball Club, Gwylliaid Merionydd Rugby and Clwb Hoci Dinas Bangor. The awards were held at Galeri, Caernarfon.
The win for Dysynni was well deserved with accolades from across the club membership, men, women, juniors and masters.
The Ladies 1s team won the North Wales Women’s Hockey League Division 1, the South Wales Indoor League trophy tier competition and the Hoci Cymru National Indoor Champions trophy.
The Men were finalists in the Hoci Cymru (outdoor) cup challenge tier and winners in the South Wales Indoor League trophy tier as well as Hoci Cymru National Indoor trophy runners up.
There were big achievements amongst the Dysynni juniors too with the U10s crowned North Wales cup winners and the U12 boys and U16 girls North Wales Champions.
The club has players representing North Wales at U13, U15 and U17 levels and at the Masters competitions, Amelia Dunn represented Wales Ladies Masters over 40s in both the World Cup and at the Euros, a true inspiration for the young members of the club.
Dysynni members have been busy with four coaches gaining new coaching qualifications, two newly qualified umpires and two junior members participating in the Hoci Cymru Young Ambassadors programme.
The club began a successful fundraising campaign for a new astro pitch with a huge amount of support from the local community.
Enabling participation in the sport of hockey across the community has remained core to the values of the club and Dysynni were proud to contribute 100% of playing costs to members for the month of September.
This support helped members new and old to manage the costs of the recent rise in Hoci Cymru membership fees and helped ensure the continued safe enjoyment of hockey, by so many, at Tywyn.
Dysynni Ladies make a strong start to indoor campaign
Dysynni Ladies travelled to Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday, 30 November to take part in the first half of the South Wales Indoor League championship.
They faced top teams from Wales including first teams from Whitchurch, Swansea and Howardian.
They will play the remaining teams in the competition in January.
The competition was fierce, but Dysynni came away having only lost one of the three games and taking six point from the other two with wins against both Whitchurch and Swansea.
Dysynni Men travel to Merthyr on Saturday for their first leg of the competition and both will return to Merthyr for their remaining games on the weekend of 3-4 January 2026.
Dysynni Juniors in Welshpool
The junior section of the club rose to the challenge and played in less than ideal conditions in the North Wales regional U10 friendly tournament in Welshpool on Sunday. Dysynni entered no less than three teams and faced still competition from Llanfair, Wrexham, Welshpool and Bala.
A huge amount of hockey was played by all the children who all learned how fun it can be to be active, playing hockey with their friends even in the rain!
